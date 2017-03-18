What did Trump’s 2005 return reveal? How his new tax plan would have helped him out

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls Pause

1:34 Boise State athletes discuss how they use their cost of attendance stipends

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

2:19 Many who were being counseled at Affinity now are forced to go elsewhere

0:52 Pizzeria Sazio continues pizza tradition on Vista Avenue

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

0:44 Masala Bistro in Boise offers a taste of North India

1:10 Bodovino restaurant adds Italian food to its wines at The Village