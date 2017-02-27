Opinion: The truth about Trump’s worrisome war on media

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site Pause

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:50 Fruitland's Sammy Eckhart Wins 4th State Wrestling Championship

1:18 Boise aviation company earns FAA approval for night vision commercial flights

1:24 Simpson's White Clouds Wilderness Odyssey

3:14 Pasta might not wreck your diet after all

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:07 Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship