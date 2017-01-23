Western newspapers receive inaugural address with mix of acceptance, caution and guarded optimism

Following are excerpts of editorials written by five newspapers in The West following President Donald Trump’s inaugural address Friday.
The Seattle Times
Although it won’t be easy for some, it’s time for Americans to get used to the sound of President Trump.
We must now accept his presidency and press him to follow through on his promises to grow the economy, strengthen America and revitalize its middle class.
This will require faith and engagement. This editorial board, which endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, and other citizens will be challenged to look beyond Trump’s rhetoric — and troubling tweets — to assess actual policy changes by his administration. . .
The Denver Post
Donald J. Trump, with all the trappings and ceremony of the presidency now solidly in his grasp, struck a refreshing opening tone for his new responsibilities by pledging to put the American people front and center in every decision he makes. . . .
We’ve made it no secret that we wish this day had not come. . . .But the Trump we watched on inauguration day presented himself well and spoke passionately about shoring up American values and American prosperity. We hope he is able to deliver on his promises to the people, and wish him well. . .
The Sacramento Bee
A new president deserves every chance to succeed and our best wishes.
In his inaugural address Friday, Donald Trump promised a brand of populism and patriotism that will appeal to many Americans, particularly his base.
But by failing to reach out to the other half of the country with a more unifying message, Trump is making it difficult for the rest of the nation to rally behind him. . . .
With a worldwide audience watching, Trump mostly delivered an amplified version of his campaign rally speeches. . .
Salt Lake Tribune
The vision of the future expressed in President Donald Trump's inaugural address might have been at least credible, if not altogether inspiring, if it had been better grounded in the truth about the past and present.
Sad.
In a mercifully brief speech Friday, the 45th president of the United States paid little heed to the tradition of trying to bring a great, and greatly divided, nation together. Instead, he decided to dance with those that brung him.
Aggressive and grim, he spoke mostly to the enraged and fearful voters from swing states who were receptive to his campaign narrative of a nation in ruins, under attack, hemorrhaging jobs and money and sovereignty itself. He offered yet another promise that, under his leadership, America will become great again.. . .
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Donald Trump delivered a brief inaugural address on Friday with the same frank, defiant and populist approach that dominated his unconventional campaign — and which foreshadows an unconventional presidency.
Still relishing in the role of Washington outsider that resonated with millions of Americans, Trump didn’t soften his rhetoric. Standing in front of dozens of political leaders from both major parties — including four ex-presidents — he lambasted the Beltway aristocracy. . . .
Mr. Trump acknowledged the nation’s divisions, but didn’t dwell on those still struggling to accept his election. “We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity,” he said, later adding that, “whether we are black, brown or white, we all bleed the red blood of patriots.”
