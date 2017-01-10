Rough winter may just help us keep our Palouse wonderland

Walking the 10 feet from the front door to the car is no easy task these days.
As compact snow and ice accumulated, residents found it difficult the past few weeks to keep up with snow shower after storm after flurry, no matter how many hours were spent shoveling.
And those who make it out of their parking lot or driveway soon face having to inch forward into intersections to peek around snow berms or squeeze into store, post office and school parking spaces beside monster-sized snowplow piles.
The city and county crews in North Idaho have been doing an amazing job keeping roads as safe as possible — and for that, we are thankful.
But there is one other thing we should all be appreciative of this winter.
That we have snow.
According to a Dec. 30 article published by The Capital Press, Washington mountain snowpack is at 117 percent of normal. A far cry better than what we have seen the past few years.
Scott Pattee with the Washington Snow Survey Office of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Mount Vernon, Wash., told The Capital Press, “Things are looking way better than the last two years,” with cooler and more normal temperatures and above normal precipitation, which, he added, are predicted to continue for the next three months.
One of the issues last year, particularly, were higher spring temperatures that led to more rain than snow. And what snow there was melted faster. The longer it takes to melt, the better it keeps the state hydrated into the spring and summer.
Last year the snow melted too early, causing extremely dry summer forests and grasslands.
Throughout the state now, the majority of water basins are seeing promising snowpack percentages, with 96 percent in the lower Snake Basin and 86 percent in the Spokane Basin, which the Palouse falls between.
Not only will this average — and hopefully above average — snowpack help keep forests and lowlands hydrated come fire season, it should also help recharge aquifers during the spring thaw.
So in the coming days, when you’re scraping snow, ice and possible freezing rain off your windshield, take a deep breath and remember, the summer will come, and then we will dream again for a little precipitation.
