I am an educated woman, and I backed Trump. Here’s why.

5:41 Dash-cam video a sobering reminder of winter driving danger Pause

0:44 Key to a good education: Make it real

3:06 Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

2:26 Boise State coach and players talk about loss to Air Force

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

0:35 What one Boise protester says about supporting the North Dakota "water protectors"

2:14 Boise State volleyball makes NCAA Tournament debut