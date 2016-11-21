Portland post-election ‘carnage’ leaves community disillusioned

2:21 Hiring refugees mutually beneficial for businesses Pause

4:17 Highlights from Boise State's victory against UNLV

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker

7:28 Boise State QB Brett Rypien's role has changed in recent weeks

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success

2:18 Giving "to the max"