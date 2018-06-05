Man riding inflatable unicorn rescues goose from the jaws of a snapping turtle

An Iowa man on an inflatable unicorn pool toy was able to successfully rescue a goose from the jaws of a giant snapping turtle.
Cary Coppola Jason Boatright
U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

Weird

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

What are the politics of U.F.O.s? Hillary Clinton said she believed in giving wider access to government records related to U.F.O.s and extraterrestrial life. Listen to what past U.S. presidents had to say about aliens and Area 51.

How Trump is using the power to pardon

Politics & Government

How Trump is using the power to pardon

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.

A clash of cake and faith

Politics & Government

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.