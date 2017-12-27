Clown candidate, skunk in bed: New England's 2017 oddities

In this Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 photo, Pat Payaso, a candidate for Boston City Council, takes a moment to talk politics on City Hall Plaza in Boston. Payaso’s last name means clown in Spanish, and he dresses like one, right down to the makeup, red nose, baggy pants and rainbow fright wig, which explains why he caused such a stir by running for a seat on the Boston City Council. New England craved a little comic relief in 2017, and the mirth gods came through with all manner of welcome weirdness. The Boston Herald via AP John Wilcox