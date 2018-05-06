E. Oregon's severe thunderstorms should skip us, but Boise could still see storms

The Boise branch of the National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Eastern Oregon on Sunday, but Boise and the rest of the Treasure Valley should escape those storms, meteorologists said.
We could still see some stormy conditions, though, according to meteorologist Korri Anderson. The weather system that created Oregon's thunderstorms has created "a good environment for gusty winds and large hail," Anderson said, the worst of which should stay north of Boise.
There's a chance of wind gusts up to 50 mph in Boise, Anderson said. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, the likelihood of such winds was only around 20 percent. If a storm does pass through our area, it could also carry hail up to an inch in diameter.
After a breezy Sunday, Boise will continue to see above-average temperatures early in the week. Monday's high temperature will be around 80 degrees, and Tuesday's will hover around 85 degrees — 15 degrees higher than normal for this time of year, Anderson said.
Temperatures will start to fall toward the end of the week, with Wednesday bringing a chance of rain showers to the north of Boise.
