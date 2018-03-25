Expect snow into Sunday afternoon, NWS says. Here’s when weather will warm back up.

Many Treasure Valley residents were surprised to wake up Sunday morning to wet, heavy snowfall that left inches of flakes on the ground, despite predictions that a passing storm would bring only showers to the Valley.

According to Boise National Weather Service meteorologist Korri Anderson, 2.1 inches of snow had accumulated at the NWS headquarters near the Boise Airport by 11 a.m. In Meridian and Canyon County, Anderson said, as much as 4 inches had fallen in about 4 hours.

Anderson explained that the Sunday storm system had passed directly over Boise, in a move that the NWS couldn’t have predicted.

“Literally everywhere else is sunny right now,” Anderson said, explaining that even nearby Bogus Basin hadn’t accumulated more snow from the storm.

He said the main band of the storm would continue to move slowly across the Valley until about 1 p.m., when the heavy snow will taper off. After that, expect rain showers, according to Anderson. We could also see some graupel, or soft hail.

Sunday afternoon sunshine and climbing temperatures will likely melt most of the snow from the ground, Anderson predicted. Warm weather in the coming week will certainly erase any traces of it, as Boise will approach 60 degrees most of the week. The predicted high temperature for Friday, March 30, is 63 degrees – normal for this time of year, the NWS said. Expect cloudy skies through the week.

But after a week of mild weather, we may see some additional storms approaching, Anderson warned. Early forecasts predict that, following Easter weekend, “unsettled weather” is headed our way.