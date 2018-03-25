Watch huge snowflakes fall in slow motion at Boise forecasting office
The Treasure Valley awoke to some surprise snow on Sunday morning that accumulated as much as 4 inches in some places. Watch the flakes fall in slow motion at the National Weather Service headquarters near the airport.
National Weather Service - Boise
Cold weather is here, and so are inversions. The National Weather Service's Boise branch captured a timelapse of clouds rolling in over the Treasure Valley Dec.6 and socking in chilly air, as seen from Bogus Basin.
Here is a simulation of ground motion after a magnitude 8 earthquake on the San Andreas fault, showing ground shaking throughout southern California for more than 75 seconds after the rupture begins near Parkfield. San Diego Supercomputer Center researchers led the development of the simulation.