More Videos

Frostbite and how to prevent it 35

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Pause
Watch an inversion roll in over the Treasure Valley 14

Watch an inversion roll in over the Treasure Valley

Snow flurries fall at Tamarack Ski Resort on Friday morning 24

Snow flurries fall at Tamarack Ski Resort on Friday morning

Expect wet weather through the weekend, Boise 48

Expect wet weather through the weekend, Boise

Will we have another brutal winter, or manage to avoid the snow and ice? 148

Will we have another brutal winter, or manage to avoid the snow and ice?

Watch clouds cover Tamarack Resort in a dusting of snow 29

Watch clouds cover Tamarack Resort in a dusting of snow

Winter is a little early in these Idaho mountain towns 13

Winter is a little early in these Idaho mountain towns

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires 84

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires

Here's where the Northern Lights will be visible this week 12

Here's where the Northern Lights will be visible this week

We're seeing less smoke in Boise -- here's where it's coming from 19

We're seeing less smoke in Boise -- here's where it's coming from

Watch huge snowflakes fall in slow motion at Boise forecasting office

The Treasure Valley awoke to some surprise snow on Sunday morning that accumulated as much as 4 inches in some places. Watch the flakes fall in slow motion at the National Weather Service headquarters near the airport.
National Weather Service - Boise
Frostbite and how to prevent it

Weather

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.