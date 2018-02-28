Winter storm will wallop mountains and ski areas, but leave the Valley mostly clear

Call it the perfect storm.

According to the Boise branch of the National Weather Service, a snowstorm moving across Southwest Idaho on Thursday evening will dump almost a foot of powder in nearby ski areas, while leaving cities in Ada and Canyon counties almost untouched.

NWS Boise issued a winter storm warning stretching from the McCall area across Weiser and into Eastern Oregon, as well as a winter weather advisory for Boise County and the Boise mountains northeast of the Treasure Valley. But the Valley itself should see less than an inch of snow as the storm moves through Thursday evening and into Friday morning, said NWS meteorologist Jessica Caubre.

“Temperatures in the Valley are too warm (for snow), but this will be a good system for the ski areas,” Caubre said Wednesday morning.

Indeed, the Weather Service expects nearby Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area to pick up an additional 10 inches to 1 foot of snow during the storm, adding to the 50-inch base the ski resort is currently boasting.

“If you’re going up to the mountains, (the storm) is definitely something to be aware of,” said Caubre, explaining that elevations above 5,000 feet will be blanketed heavily.

The coming week should see even more good weather for Boise and beyond. Caubre said the Treasure Valley will return to its normal temperatures (around 50 degrees) as we welcome March, with a period of wet weather expected after that.