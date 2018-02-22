More Videos

Daniel Wittell, a senior operator with the Ada County Highway District, drives a snow plow along a few of Boise's major roadways and steeper streets Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017. Recent snowfall has kept the plows busy. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Daniel Wittell, a senior operator with the Ada County Highway District, drives a snow plow along a few of Boise's major roadways and steeper streets Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017. Recent snowfall has kept the plows busy. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Weather

Ada emergency services ‘slammed’ with crashes Thursday thanks to inches of fresh snow

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

February 22, 2018 08:45 AM

Ada County emergency dispatchers said they were flooded with reports of car crashes on Thursday morning thanks to several inches of fresh snow that fell across the Treasure Valley overnight Thursday.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., one dispatcher told the Statesman that “every agency is on crashes everywhere,” including two active injury crashes and 30 non-injury crashes. In addition, she said, first responders had responded to a whole host of crashes before 8 a.m.

“We are so slammed this morning,” she said.

According to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, emergency services responded to 91 crashes (6 with injuries), 20 slide-offs, 9 hit-and-runs and 30 stalled vehicles by noon.

Meteorologist Dave Groenert, of Boise’s branch of the National Weather Service, said 4 inches of snow fell late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. He predicted an additional inch of snow would fall before the precipitation let up around noon.

Around 10:45 a.m., the Weather Service tweeted that 4.9 inches of snow had fallen at NWS Boise headquarters, obliterating the previous record for Feb. 22 snowfall of 4 inches, which was set in 1912.

High temperatures will be in the low 30s Thursday and Friday, and overnight temperatures are expected to be “well below freezing,” Groenert said.

“We’ll be keeping this snow for a little while,” he added.

Another storm could bring more snow to the Valley late Friday and into Saturday morning, Groenert said.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this as we learn more.

