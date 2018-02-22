Ada emergency services ‘slammed’ with crashes Thursday thanks to inches of fresh snow

Ada County emergency dispatchers said they were flooded with reports of car crashes on Thursday morning thanks to several inches of fresh snow that fell across the Treasure Valley overnight Thursday.
Shortly before 8:30 a.m., one dispatcher told the Statesman that “every agency is on crashes everywhere,” including two active injury crashes and 30 non-injury crashes. In addition, she said, first responders had responded to a whole host of crashes before 8 a.m.
“We are so slammed this morning,” she said.
According to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, emergency services responded to 91 crashes (6 with injuries), 20 slide-offs, 9 hit-and-runs and 30 stalled vehicles by noon.
Good morning #boise pic.twitter.com/68miGQeFVe— Joe Jaszewski (@joeja) February 22, 2018
Meteorologist Dave Groenert, of Boise’s branch of the National Weather Service, said 4 inches of snow fell late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. He predicted an additional inch of snow would fall before the precipitation let up around noon.
Around 10:45 a.m., the Weather Service tweeted that 4.9 inches of snow had fallen at NWS Boise headquarters, obliterating the previous record for Feb. 22 snowfall of 4 inches, which was set in 1912.
High temperatures will be in the low 30s Thursday and Friday, and overnight temperatures are expected to be “well below freezing,” Groenert said.
“We’ll be keeping this snow for a little while,” he added.
Another storm could bring more snow to the Valley late Friday and into Saturday morning, Groenert said.
My sidewalk is all done, so it has to stop snowing now, right @NWSBoise? Themz da rulez. pic.twitter.com/f5e1qPqnbn— Katy Moeller (@KatyMoeller) February 22, 2018
This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this as we learn more.
