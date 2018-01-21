NWS issues snow advisory for mountains surrounding Boise, predicts Valley dusting

The National Weather Service’s Boise branch has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Southwest Idaho and Southeast Oregon as a storm headed into the area on Sunday.
Stephen Parker, a meteorologist with the NWS, said Boise proper and parts of Ada County were excluded from the advisory, but that doesn’t mean we are exempt from the snow.
“We’re probably going to get more snow falling than actual accumulation,” said Parker, explaining that temperatures in the low 40s Sunday and the recent streak of warm weather will affect how the precipitation sticks to the ground.
Never miss a local story.
Snow will start to fall between 6 and 8 p.m., according to Weather Service predictions. In the Valley, Parker said, we can expect to see about an inch of snow on the ground on Monday morning after a light, wet snow falls throughout the night.
The storm comes after several days of unseasonably warm weather that set a new record-high temperature in Boise and caused issues for local ski operations. Bogus Basin fans will be happy to know that the NWS predicts 7 inches of fresh snow on the mountain thanks to the weekend storm.
Nearby Brundage should get an additional 5 inches, while Tamarack will add about 6 inches to its snow totals, NWS said.
The organization warned that roads will be slippery and hazardous at times and urged travelers to use caution.
Comments