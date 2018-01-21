NWS issues snow advisory for mountains surrounding Boise, predicts Valley dusting

More Videos 1:47 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise Pause 5:15 Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.' 1:47 A wolf near Boise? Foothills homeowners describe sighting 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 0:32 St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients 0:45 Take a look inside the big Boise campus Idaho just bought from HP 0:14 Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 2:16 Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin Lynne Wieland of Bogus Basin explains why these three runs are among the ski area's highlights. Lynne Wieland of Bogus Basin explains why these three runs are among the ski area's highlights. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Lynne Wieland of Bogus Basin explains why these three runs are among the ski area's highlights. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com