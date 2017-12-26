Fog and slick roads cause pileups on I-84 Tuesday. Here’s when it will lift.

Dense fog settled over the Treasure Valley on Tuesday, and poor visibility coupled with slick roadways led to more than a half-dozen slideoffs and crashes on the interstate that snarled traffic by late morning, according to Idaho State Police and the Boise Police Department.
In a tweet, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said westbound Interstate 84 was shut down east of Boise near the Eisenman Road exit around 10:30 a.m. because of “multiple pile-ups.”
TRAFFIC ALERT: Several BPD Units are assisting @IdahoStPolice on I-84 between Gowen and Eisenman. Interstate is extremely slick and icy, fog is making things hard to see. Use extreme caution if you have to travel that way— Boise PD (@BoisePD) December 26, 2017
On Tuesday morning alone, the sheriff’s office said it received reports of 21 crashes, 14 slide-offs, two hit-and-runs and five stuck or stalled vehicles. From Friday evening through Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said it has received reports of 131 crashes, including 38 with injuries, 60 stuck or stalled vehicles, 26 hit-and-runs and 51 slide-offs.
Never miss a local story.
A 58-year-old woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a rollover crash Saturday morning on Pleasant Valley Road, though deputies say they have not yet determined whether slick conditions contributed to the accident
Stephen Parker, a meteorologist with the Boise branch of the National Weather Service, said visibility early Tuesday morning was just a quarter-mile, but had steadily improved to one-and-a-quarter miles by 11 a.m.
According to a Boise Police Department tweet, visibility was only about 150 yards near Eisenman Road around 11:15 a.m.
“We do expect fog to last through the afternoon, but we should see some gradual improvements,” Parker said.
According to Parker, the fog will last overnight and into Wednesday morning, when it will likely worsen again.
Despite below-freezing temperatures Tuesday, Parker said some snowmelt is possible. Wednesday will see a high of 32 degrees, and the temperature will warm to about 37 degrees by Friday and Saturday, he said.
Public safety officials urged travelers to avoid the interstate if possible, drive cautiously and to check road conditions by calling 511.
Traffic alert: Dense fog and ice is making hazardous road conditions especially on the interstate. PLEASE SLOW DOWN. Numerous crashes, delays and shut downs. Call 511 for further road report. Drive safe!— Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) December 26, 2017
Comments