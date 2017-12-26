More Videos

    This video from the Montana Highway Patrol shows dash-cam footage of a series of crashes that occurred during a blizzard on Dec. 28, 2014 near Missoula. It was released to the public to encourage drivers use caution and slow down.

This video from the Montana Highway Patrol shows dash-cam footage of a series of crashes that occurred during a blizzard on Dec. 28, 2014 near Missoula. It was released to the public to encourage drivers use caution and slow down. Montana Department of Justice
This video from the Montana Highway Patrol shows dash-cam footage of a series of crashes that occurred during a blizzard on Dec. 28, 2014 near Missoula. It was released to the public to encourage drivers use caution and slow down. Montana Department of Justice

Weather

Fog and slick roads cause pileups on I-84 Tuesday. Here’s when it will lift.

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

December 26, 2017 11:27 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Dense fog settled over the Treasure Valley on Tuesday, and poor visibility coupled with slick roadways led to more than a half-dozen slideoffs and crashes on the interstate that snarled traffic by late morning, according to Idaho State Police and the Boise Police Department.

In a tweet, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said westbound Interstate 84 was shut down east of Boise near the Eisenman Road exit around 10:30 a.m. because of “multiple pile-ups.”

On Tuesday morning alone, the sheriff’s office said it received reports of 21 crashes, 14 slide-offs, two hit-and-runs and five stuck or stalled vehicles. From Friday evening through Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said it has received reports of 131 crashes, including 38 with injuries, 60 stuck or stalled vehicles, 26 hit-and-runs and 51 slide-offs.

A 58-year-old woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a rollover crash Saturday morning on Pleasant Valley Road, though deputies say they have not yet determined whether slick conditions contributed to the accident

Stephen Parker, a meteorologist with the Boise branch of the National Weather Service, said visibility early Tuesday morning was just a quarter-mile, but had steadily improved to one-and-a-quarter miles by 11 a.m.

According to a Boise Police Department tweet, visibility was only about 150 yards near Eisenman Road around 11:15 a.m.

“We do expect fog to last through the afternoon, but we should see some gradual improvements,” Parker said.

According to Parker, the fog will last overnight and into Wednesday morning, when it will likely worsen again.

Despite below-freezing temperatures Tuesday, Parker said some snowmelt is possible. Wednesday will see a high of 32 degrees, and the temperature will warm to about 37 degrees by Friday and Saturday, he said.

Public safety officials urged travelers to avoid the interstate if possible, drive cautiously and to check road conditions by calling 511.

