Fog and slick roads cause pileups on I-84 Tuesday. Here’s when it will lift.

Dash-cam video a sobering reminder of winter driving danger This video from the Montana Highway Patrol shows dash-cam footage of a series of crashes that occurred during a blizzard on Dec. 28, 2014 near Missoula. It was released to the public to encourage drivers use caution and slow down. This video from the Montana Highway Patrol shows dash-cam footage of a series of crashes that occurred during a blizzard on Dec. 28, 2014 near Missoula. It was released to the public to encourage drivers use caution and slow down. Montana Department of Justice

