More snow is headed to Boise on Christmas Eve. Here’s what that means for travelers.

A second snowstorm is on its way to the Treasure Valley and will ensure a white Christmas, according meteorologists at the Boise branch of the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Stephen Parker said snow will likely start to fall in the late afternoon on Christmas Eve – around 4 or 5 p.m. in the city of Boise – and continue falling overnight before tapering off on Christmas morning.

How much snow can we expect?

“That is the $50 million question,” Parker said.

An earlier storm dropped widely varying amounts of snow across the city, Parker said, with some regions of Boise seeing 7 inches of snowfall and others a mere 2 inches. Sunday’s storm could be equally as unpredictable.

“We’re calling for 2 to 4 inches,” Parker said, adding that lighter accumulation is likely in the Valley.

He projected 2.5 inches total and warned travelers to use caution over the holiday.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for Ada and Canyon counties and the surrounding area. The advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Parker warned that above-freezing temperatures on Christmas Day could cause snowmelt, and plunging temperatures Monday evening into Tuesday could create slick, icy roads.

“If someone is, say, driving home from a Christmas dinner, they’ll want to be careful,” he said.

Another half-inch of snow or less is possible Tuesday night, Parker said, but the holiday storm is likely to be the last to hit the Valley for some time.

“This is the last big snow we’ll have for a while,” Parker said. “But this thing coming in tonight is definitely going to hit the Valley. We’re going to have a white Christmas. It’s a slam dunk.”