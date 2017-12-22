2 storms will bring snow to Boise — and dump up to a foot in mountains

Boise, if you were hoping for a white Christmas, you just might get it after all.
The combination of a front from the north and moisture from the west will bring snow to Boise on Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. Holiday travelers should be prepared for winter weather.
Forecasters are projecting 1 to 2 inches will fall in the Treasure Valley, while McCall and Idaho City will see 2 to 4 inches. The Boise mountains, West-Central Mountains and Owyhees will get 3 to 6 inches of snow.
Will it snow during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which kicks off at 2 p.m.?
“Most of the game is going to be dry but maybe toward the end we’ll start getting some snow,” Weather Service meteorologist Bill Wojcik said.
The high temperature Friday will be 37.
A second storm on Sunday night could bring another inch to Boise, Wojcik said. The high Sunday will be 21.
“The prospects of a white Christmas are looking better,” he said, noting that the Weather Service defines a “white Christmas” as one inch or more of snow on the ground.
The forecast will cheer officials at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area, who this week said they need 12 to 18 inches of snow to get alpine skiing open. Bogus has a 10-inch base.
