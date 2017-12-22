More Videos

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.

Watch an inversion roll in over the Treasure Valley

Watch an inversion roll in over the Treasure Valley

It's all downhill from here: Bogus Basin's new mountain coaster

It's all downhill from here: Bogus Basin's new mountain coaster

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Capital grad helps save Montana against NAU

Capital grad helps save Montana against NAU

The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise

The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December's signees

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Weather

2 storms will bring snow to Boise — and dump up to a foot in mountains

By Katy Moeller

December 22, 2017 10:50 AM

Boise, if you were hoping for a white Christmas, you just might get it after all.

The combination of a front from the north and moisture from the west will bring snow to Boise on Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. Holiday travelers should be prepared for winter weather.

Forecasters are projecting 1 to 2 inches will fall in the Treasure Valley, while McCall and Idaho City will see 2 to 4 inches. The Boise mountains, West-Central Mountains and Owyhees will get 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Will it snow during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which kicks off at 2 p.m.?

“Most of the game is going to be dry but maybe toward the end we’ll start getting some snow,” Weather Service meteorologist Bill Wojcik said.

The high temperature Friday will be 37.

A second storm on Sunday night could bring another inch to Boise, Wojcik said. The high Sunday will be 21.

“The prospects of a white Christmas are looking better,” he said, noting that the Weather Service defines a “white Christmas” as one inch or more of snow on the ground.

McCall and Idaho City will get 2 to 4 inches, and the mountains will get 3 to 6 inches.

The forecast will cheer officials at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area, who this week said they need 12 to 18 inches of snow to get alpine skiing open. Bogus has a 10-inch base.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

