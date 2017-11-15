Winter storm will dump heavy snow on Boise mountains, Sawtooths — but what about Boise?

A strong storm system is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in the highest elevations of the Boise mountains, including Banner Summit, from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

National Weather Service forecasters say the winter storm will knock temperatures down and bring rain to Boise Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will be breezy, with winds 10 to 20 mph this evening, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Parts of Owyhee County and southeast Oregon will see wind gusts up to 51 mph Wednesday.

☔️Get your umbrellas and rain coats...showers will move in during the morning hours and increase in coverage throughout the day. This wet pattern will persist through Friday afternoon. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/ZlFOmBjezY — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) November 15, 2017

Highs the rest of the week in Boise will be in mid- to upper-40s, with lows the mid-30s, said Weather Service meteorologist Korri Anderson. Friday will be wet, and Saturday morning could drop below freezing.

The storm could bring 2 to 5 inches of snow at 6,500 feet in the Boise mountains, making driving conditions difficult. It will be rain below that level, and Idaho City is not expected to get any snow, Anderson said.

The Sawtooths are expected to get 8 to 14 inches at 6,500 feet, with some areas getting up to 17 inches. Snow accumulation at lower levels may be 1 to 7 inches. There will be rain/snow mix in Stanley, and rain in Sun Valley.

Bogus Basin could get up to 3 inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to resort’s online forecast.

Anyone planning to travel in the mountains over the next several days is advised to have a flashlight, food and water in your vehicle for emergency situations.