More Videos

Will we have another brutal winter, or manage to avoid the snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another brutal winter, or manage to avoid the snow and ice?

Pause
Snow flurries fall at Tamarack Ski Resort on Friday morning 0:25

Snow flurries fall at Tamarack Ski Resort on Friday morning

Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 2:10

Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above 0:19

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise 1:32

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise

Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old 6:23

Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance 13:09

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth 4:45

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 6:32

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force 13:37

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force

  • Will we have another brutal winter, or manage to avoid the snow and ice?

    Watch the NOAA weather outlook for the winter of 2017-18 to find out the overall forecast for areas of the country.

Watch the NOAA weather outlook for the winter of 2017-18 to find out the overall forecast for areas of the country. NOAA
Watch the NOAA weather outlook for the winter of 2017-18 to find out the overall forecast for areas of the country. NOAA

Weather

Winter storm will dump heavy snow on Boise mountains, Sawtooths — but what about Boise?

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

November 15, 2017 12:00 PM

A strong storm system is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in the highest elevations of the Boise mountains, including Banner Summit, from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

National Weather Service forecasters say the winter storm will knock temperatures down and bring rain to Boise Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will be breezy, with winds 10 to 20 mph this evening, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Parts of Owyhee County and southeast Oregon will see wind gusts up to 51 mph Wednesday.

Highs the rest of the week in Boise will be in mid- to upper-40s, with lows the mid-30s, said Weather Service meteorologist Korri Anderson. Friday will be wet, and Saturday morning could drop below freezing.

The storm could bring 2 to 5 inches of snow at 6,500 feet in the Boise mountains, making driving conditions difficult. It will be rain below that level, and Idaho City is not expected to get any snow, Anderson said.

The Sawtooths are expected to get 8 to 14 inches at 6,500 feet, with some areas getting up to 17 inches. Snow accumulation at lower levels may be 1 to 7 inches. There will be rain/snow mix in Stanley, and rain in Sun Valley.

Bogus Basin could get up to 3 inches of snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to resort’s online forecast.

Bogus snow

Anyone planning to travel in the mountains over the next several days is advised to have a flashlight, food and water in your vehicle for emergency situations.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Will we have another brutal winter, or manage to avoid the snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another brutal winter, or manage to avoid the snow and ice?

Pause
Snow flurries fall at Tamarack Ski Resort on Friday morning 0:25

Snow flurries fall at Tamarack Ski Resort on Friday morning

Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 2:10

Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above 0:19

What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise 1:32

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise

Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old 6:23

Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance 13:09

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth 4:45

For this transgender teen, surgery was part of a rebirth

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 6:32

Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force 13:37

Boise State OC Zak Hill on big comeback, facing Air Force

  • Snow flurries fall at Tamarack Ski Resort on Friday morning

    The National Weather Service's Boise branch posted this video of snowflakes swirling at Tamarack Ski Resort around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Snow flurries fall at Tamarack Ski Resort on Friday morning

View More Video