In this photo from Oct. 21, Boise State fans were prepared for the rain and cold during the game against Wyoming. Forecasters say temperatures will be in the 40s during for homecoming against Nevada Saturday but it’s unclear if it will be rainy. Photo by Katy Moeller

Weather

NW system will bring wintry weather to Boise this weekend

By Katy Moeller



November 01, 2017 8:12 PM

A moisture-laden system out of the northwest is going to bring rain to the Treasure Valley on Friday and a chance of snow on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“I think it’s going to be a close call on Saturday,” said Weather Service Meteorologist Aviva Braun.

Don’t get too excited about the snow. It’s likely to be a rain-snow mix, if it materializes.

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area, Tamarack Resort and Brundage Mountain Resort could see an inch or two of snow, said meteorologist Elizabeth Padian. Areas above 6,000 feet could see 6 inches or more.

The system is going to knock down temperatures down in the Valley through the weekend. Highs will be only in the mid-40s on Saturday.

It’s unclear if there will be rain during the Boise State game on Saturday.

“That’s the big question,” Braun said.

Forecast models aren’t unanimous on that yet; some are showing rain, others aren’t. Precipitation is expected to taper off in the early to mid-afternoon.

The Broncos take on the Nevada Wolfpack at 5 p.m. The last home game on the Blue against Wyoming was a soggy one, from start to finish.

Another system will pass through the Treasure Valley late Sunday and into Monday. There’s a chance that could bring a rain-snow mix too.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

