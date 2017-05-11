Valley’s heat wave ends Thursday with nearly 30-degree drop in temperatures for Friday

Thursday’s high temperature in the Boise area is expected to hit 86 degrees, the warmest day so far this year. It also will be the last warm day for more than a week, the National Weather Service reports.
On Friday, the high is forecast at 58 degrees — a 28-degree drop in one day.
“With a cold front, it's not like a huge swing in temperature,” NWS meteorologist Jessica Caubre said. “It’s not out of the ordinary. But when we're in the 80s and suddenly it's down in the 50s, it can be a little shocking.”
☀️Today will be the warmest day of the week! Expect temperatures 25-30 degrees cooler on Friday from a cold front. pic.twitter.com/s27s5EJvFf— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) May 11, 2017
A cold front is expected to move in late Friday morning, bringing light but persistent rain, Caubre said. More rain and even cooler temperatures — 56 degrees — are expected Saturday, she said, but there’ll be a brief respite for Mother’s Day.
Sunday’s weather is expected to be dry, posting a high of 63 before dropping back down into the 50s on Monday, when more rain is forecast.
Treasure Valley weather will veer from well above normal to well below, Caubre said, noting that normal temperatures this time of year hover around 70.
This year, we’re not expected to regain that normalcy until Friday, May 19, she said.
