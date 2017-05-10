Sandbags available in Blaine County for flood victims

Additional sandbags have been donated to Blaine County by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office to help mitigate flooding around the Big Wood River.
The prefilled sandbags are to be used for homeowners living in flood-affected areas, regardless of whether they live within Blaine County.
They will be available starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the sand bag site set up on Maple Street, on the north end of the old Blaine Manor in Hailey.
On Monday, Lt. Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency in Blaine County as a result of the flooding. On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent a crew to Blaine County to asses potential infrastructure problems in the county.
A mandatory evacuation was issued for a small portion of the county, and a flood warning remains in place.
Residents of Blaine County may find more information on the county’s website. Ada County Emergency Management also continues to update its website with the latest flooding information.
