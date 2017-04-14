Startled by Friday's flurries in the Valley? April snow’s not unusual

Large flakes floating through the air and settling on the grass in mid-April may seem surreal in Boise, but “it’s not out of the realm,” National Weather Service meteorologist Korri Anderson said.

"We usually have on average one day of measurable snow a year in April," Anderson said, noting that 4 inches of snow fell in Boise on May 2, 1964. One year, he said, “we had mixed rain and snow on June 10.”

As for measurable snow — defined as 0.1 inch or more — the weather service office at the Boise Airport hadn’t met that mark by late morning and didn’t expect to reach it before flakes faded to raindrops.

Friday’s flurries started about 9 in Boise and a half hour or so earlier in Caldwell and parts west, he said. Snow is expected to turn to rain — plus graupel and possibly thunder — in the Valley by the afternoon, but higher-elevation neighborhoods such as Hidden Springs may see snow flurries through the afternoon.

Richard Duey's beard insulates his face as he rides his bike through today's snow at Chinden and Veterans Memorial. (Photo: @whmanny) pic.twitter.com/27kSIccjZZ — Idaho Statesman (@IdahoStatesman) April 14, 2017

The snow accompanied a cold system moving into the Valley, headed northeast, Anderson said. Temperatures dropped from 40 degrees at 8 a.m. to around freezing as the system moved through, he said.

Valley rain and mountain snow are expected to continue through Friday, with warmer, dryer conditions Saturday and Sunday, he said. Boise’s high temperature Saturday is expected to hit the mid-50s Saturday and the mid-60s on Easter Sunday, he said, with more rain not expected until late Sunday afternoon. More precipitation systems are expected Monday and Tuesday, he said.

Got a great photo of the snow? Share it with us at this link.

I'm going to go play in the snow! #omcchat pic.twitter.com/tU0jEN7qP6 — Mary F. Sweeney (@ProudMaryBoise) April 14, 2017

Spring in Boise. Two days ago sun and 70 degrees. Today, snow. pic.twitter.com/2wJvsCESg0 — Ken Dey (@kdey84) April 14, 2017