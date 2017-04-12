Water levels continue to rise, along with temperatures

The water flow rate on the Boise River at Glenwood Bridge on Wednesday hit more than 8,600 cubic feet per second, its highest level yet in 2017.
The National Weather Service forecasted the water level will stay at the existing 11.1 feet for at least a week and the Boise River reservoir system was at 69 percent of capacity on Wednesday evening.
A flood warning remained in place from the National Weather Service for Ada and Canyon counties, predicting that if the river hit 8,900 cfs, severe bank erosion would occur and flooding will occur in low areas close to the river in Boise, Garden City, Eagle and Caldwell, but the water should remain below the level of most residential areas.
Temperatures peaking at 70 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday only worsened the situation, melting snow pack at a faster rate.
Rain is also in the forecast for Thursday and Friday in Boise.
Residents are urged to stay away from the Boise Greenbelt altogether, as much of the path is flooded with water.
