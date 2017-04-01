Make it rain: A wealth of wet weather puts March 2017 in Boise’s record books

When it rains, it pours. At least, that’s been the case in the Treasure Valley this year.
A Thursday storm led to serious flooding along the Boise River (and disaster declarations across the region) as 1.4 inches of rain dumped on the Valley — just under half the total 2.86 inches of rainfall for the month, which is the seventh-wettest March on record for Boise.
Thursday also tied for 10th as Boise’s highest one-day total precipitation.
“It was kind of a bulls-eye right on us,” said Bill Wojcik, a meteorologist with the Boise branch of the National Weather Service.
Those March totals helped propel make the first quarter of 2017 Boise’s fifth-wettest. Just over 7 inches of rain fell in January, February and March — the most in over a century, according to the NWS.
What years had wetter first quarters? In first is 1881, with 7.77 inches, followed by 1890, 1904 and 1897. This year’s rainfall bumped 1907 down to sixth.
It’s not 2017’s first foray into near-record (or record-breaking) precipitation. January saw records for snowfall, as well.
So can we expect more unusually wet weather this year? That’s hard to say, Wojcik explained.
“For the next week, we aren’t looking for much in the way of precipitation here,” Wojcik said.
Thursday could bring another wet storm that lasts through the weekend, and experts are predicting an April that’s potentially wetter than average. But as far as the rest of the year?
“It’s way too far out to predict that,” Wojcik said, adding that despite such rainy weather, Boise is still in a normal springtime pattern.
Normal as it may be, the rain has wreaked some havoc on the Treasure Valley, forcing the removal of a Greenbelt bridge and eroding some of the banks of the Boise River.
“I think these high flows are going to be here for several more weeks,” Wojcik said.
