Power outage caused by fallen tree closes Bogus Basin on Thursday

Around 3 p.m. Thursday a tree collapsing into a power line caused an outage at Bogus Basin, forcing the resort to close at least 674 people to lose power.
Idaho Power reported that crews are on scene, but don’t have an estimated time of power restoration. The damage to the power line caused a power outage to at least 674 people near Bogus Basin and Cartwright roads. As of 6 p.m. only 82 people were still without power.
Susan Saad, spokesperson for Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area, said the mountain closed shortly after 3 p.m. due to the power outage.
“Today's storm brought in nearly 8 inches of new snow,” Saad wrote in an email to the Statesman. “Our expectation is that the power will be restored, and we will open tomorrow at 10 a.m. for what should be a fantastic day of skiing and riding in fresh powder.”
Also on Thursday, around 1,300 people in the Columbia Village area lost power around 5:40 p.m. due to storm damage. Crews were in the process of fixing the damage at 6:15 p.m.
