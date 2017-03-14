Boise nearly hits record high temperature Tuesday

Boise nearly broke a record for the warmest March 14 in history on Tuesday, but fell short by just 1 degree Fahrenheit.
In 1992, Boise hit its highest recorded temperature on March 14 at 75 degrees. On Tuesday, Boise came in at 74 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.
The current forecast through Friday shows no signs of breaking other record high temperatures in Boise this week. The city almost certainly won’t reach the March 19 record high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature reached in 1997.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
