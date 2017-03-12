70 degrees in Boise on Tuesday? Looks like it, says the National Weather Service

Temperatures should reach around 70 degrees in the Boise area on Tuesday, expected to be the warmest day of the upcoming week, said Stephen Parker, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise.
Warm as that will be, it won’t break the record set for that date of 75, said Parker.
“Unusual is a hard word to use for weather,” said Parker, “because it’s normal to have a wide range of temperatures this time of year. But Tuesday will feel unusual, based on the winter we’ve had.”
Normal temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-50s.
Highs should reach 60 degrees on Sunday, about six degrees above normal. Monday will be warmer, at around 64 degrees.
There’s a chance of showers late Wednesday and into Thursday, when temperatures will be around 59 degrees.
Temperatures will begin to warm again on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, leading to a high of around 66 on Saturday.
A flood warning continues for the Boise River.
