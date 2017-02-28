Flurry of slide-offs on eastbound I-84 slows early commute west of Meridian

3:14 Ex-Boise State coach Lyle Smith receives a new power chair Pause

0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

0:50 Here's how Tamarack prevents avalanches

6:51 Boise State's trio of Senior Night honorees mean the world to Leon Rice

0:27 Planned Parenthood supporters rally outside Labrador speech at Boise Chamber

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:37 At 22, Boise State basketball's Matt Grooms still lives at home. And he's OK with that