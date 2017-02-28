Weather

February 28, 2017 6:51 AM

Flurry of slide-offs on eastbound I-84 slows early commute west of Meridian

By Kristin Rodine

Crashed vehicles dotted the shoulders to the right and left of eastbound lanes on Interstate 84 by 6 a.m., slowing traffic between Ten Mile Road and Meridian and keeping Idaho State Police busy.

An ISP dispatcher estimated five crashes in that area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., but no injuries or major lane blockages. Crashes included slide-offs and one reported rollover.4 or 5 slide-offs and crashes no injuries.

Light snowfall slickened roadways, but conditions -- and possibly drivers’ attention to those conditions — appeared to be improving as the heaviest portion of the morning commute approaches, a dispatcher said about 6:40 a.m.

This will likely be the last snowy morning commute in the Valley, at least for a while, as the National Weather Service anticipates a warming trend that could have high temperatures in the 50s by Friday.

