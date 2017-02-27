Slick roads spur cluster of morning crashes on I-84; more snow expected early Tuesday

No injuries were reported, but Idaho State Police responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 between Meridian and Boise very early during the week-starting commute, an ISP dispatcher said.
“We barely got a trace” of snow in the Treasure Valley, National Weather Service meteorologist Joel Tannenholz said. “It looks like it’s over for here, at least until late tonight and tomorrow morning.”
Up to an inch of snow is expected to fall between midnight Monday and noon Tuesday, he said, but a warming trend will mean that the next wave of Valley precipitation — likely next weekend — will be rain.
“It will warm up a couple of degrees every day,” Tannenholz said. “By Friday we’ll be looking at highs in the low 50s."
High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 30s, he said, but temperatures were still hovering around freezing during the morning commute.
Crashes were reported around 5 a.m., but by 6 they had all been cleared, an ISP dispatcher said. An Ada County dispatcher said shortly before 7 a.m. that no crashes had been reported since 6, and earlier crashes centered on the Interstate.
"It's moving OK out there now," the ISP dispatcher said. "A little slow, but OK."
“I think people have to learn how to do it (drive on snow) again,” the Ada dispatcher said.
No early morning crashes had been reported in the stretch of I-84 east of Boise, where snowfall was somewhat heavier, the dispatcher said. Up to 2 inches of snow were expected in the mountains, the weather service reported.
Comments