Wondering why the lifts stopped on Bogus for a while Sunday afternoon?

A lightning strike on or near the tubing hill at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area early Sunday afternoon sparked a half-hour interruption in lift service throughout the ski area.
The lightning didn't hit anything, Bogus spokeswoman Susan Saad said Monday, but staff followed protocol by "running everyone off the ski lifts throughout the resort and waiting 30 minutes" to make sure the lightning storm had passed.
The situation is not rare, Saad said, noting that Sunday marked "the second time in about a week." The lightning was reported at about 1 p.m. as a storm system moved over the tubing hill, she said
The National Weather Service recorded a "cloud-to-ground" lightning strike a mile or two south of Bogus Basin about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, meteorologist Dave Groenert said, but no other strikes were reported in that immediate area.
"There was thunderstorm activity in the area then," Groenert said, and that could have included a "cloud-to-cloud strike" that would not hit the ground but would seem very close.
The main cluster of lightning activity reported in the area Sunday afternoon was in Elmore County near Interstate 84, east of the Stage Stop, Groenert said.
