Expect rainy holiday weekend, and beyond, in Treasure Valley

Rain showers, with “a chance of small grauple or maybe a rumble of thunder,” are expected late Thursday afternoon, and then rain showers will be the norm through the Treasure Valley this Presidents Day weekend and beyond, the National Weather Service reports.
Graupel, NWS meteorologist Katy Branham said, is basically “like soft hail.”
"We’re expecting the bulk of initial precipitation between Friday night and Saturday evening, and then it will relax a little on Sunday,” Branham said, adding “we’ll have periods of rain through the middle of next week at least."
Midweek showers will create more danger of flooding in the Weiser area, she said, but possible “nuisance flooding” could crop up in the western Valley over the weekend.
Total rainfall Thursday through Sunday is expected to total about a half-inch or 6 tenths of an inch, Branham said, and that estimate covers the Weiser area as well as the Boise area. A freezing rain advisory for the western Valley was issued Wednesday night through 11 a.m., but was canceled early Thursday when the anticipated conditions failed to materialize, she said.
Mountains in the area could see about an inch of new snow this weekend, possibly mixed with rain, she said.
