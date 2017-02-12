Video of debris-filled ice jam breaking up in Boise County goes viral

Camille Wassom has been waiting for quite some time for the ice dam jamming up Boise County’s Mores Creek to break. So when the dam happened to break Friday morning while the Robie Creek Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief stood on a bridge overlooking the creek, she pulled out her phone to capture the scene.
That video, shared on Facebook by Boise County Emergency Management, has been shared more than 10,000 times as of Sunday afternoon, and viewed almost 400,000 times.
In the video, water surges just inches underneath a concrete bridge that Wassom said leads to the Wilderness Ranch water treatment facility near Idaho 21. The water, filled with logs and branches, is a mess of massive ice chunks, and wood can be heard splintering as it gets sucked underneath the bridge.
Wassom said the concrete bridge came out of the situation undamaged, though another bridge further downstream that leads to Mountain Meadow Christian Center wasn’t so lucky.
As of Sunday, Wassom said, water levels were still very high on the creek, but much of the ice and debris had broken up.
Had the ice dam not come apart naturally, crews with the Idaho Transportation Department planned to break it into pieces using explosives. Wassom said she and other officials were “pretty bummed” to miss that spectacle.
Comments