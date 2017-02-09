Sheriff's office tracking flooding in Elmore County

In this time lapse video from Pollock Pines, Calif., in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on Jan. 23. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera.
Chryssa Rich designed Girl Scout-style achievement badges for Boise area folks enduring a winter with record snow, plus a number of challenges due to fluctuating temperatures and rain. Some of the proceeds for the badges will go to Interfaith Sanctuary, a local homeless shelter. (Video by Katy Moeller)
John McFarlane, Idaho City schools chief, is trying to keep students safe despite challenging winter conditions, including powder so deep they're concerned about losing small kids and one-ton icicle clusters. (Video by Katy Moeller)
Boise County Coroner Pam Garlock and her stepson, Chad Garlock, describe how she was buried alive in 2008 when snow suddenly came off the woodshed roof. Chad dug her out by hand. She broke her right leg in five places and had to have a rod put in.
Joe Prin, facilities manager at Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise, said ice dams on the roof forced water to flood into an area of the church over the weekend. The damage was discovered Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Water flooded down through ceilings, doors and walls causing minor damage.
Ada County Highway District officials are asking local residents clear snow and ice from storm drains to prevent flooding. Both ACHD and city crews were out clearing drains Monday. (Video by Katy Moeller)
Teachers and staff at Trail Wind Elementary School, along with Boise School District maintenance staff, clean up classrooms and hallways after burst fire sprinkler pipes caused flooding on Monday morning.