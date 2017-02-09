Sheriff's office tracking flooding in Elmore County

This video posted to the Elmore County Sheriff's Facebook page is from the Oasis area.
Elmore County Sheriff's Office

Weather

Meet the Boise mom who designed 'Snowpocalypse' badges for us

Chryssa Rich designed Girl Scout-style achievement badges for Boise area folks enduring a winter with record snow, plus a number of challenges due to fluctuating temperatures and rain. Some of the proceeds for the badges will go to Interfaith Sanctuary, a local homeless shelter. (Video by Katy Moeller)

Weather

Snow thaw causes flooding at Cathedral of the Rockies

Joe Prin, facilities manager at Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise, said ice dams on the roof forced water to flood into an area of the church over the weekend. The damage was discovered Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Water flooded down through ceilings, doors and walls causing minor damage.

Editor's Choice Videos