More rain showers expected to wash away Tuesday morning’s snow

Snow was falling quickly on Tuesday morning, but the 1 to 3 inches of expected snow accumulation won’t stick around for long, according to Bill Wojcik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Boise branch.
Wojcik said the intense snow was due to a warm front and would slow around 11 a.m., turning to rain. He expected the rain to clear snow accumulation from roadways, which were slick Tuesday morning. Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported five slide-offs, 7 stuck vehicles and 22 crashes (4 involved injuries) by 9 a.m.
The Tuesday afternoon high will reach around 40 degrees, Wojcik said, and those warm temperatures will carry into Wednesday. Showers will continue on Wednesday, but Wojcik did not expect significant precipitation.
Another system on Thursday will bring warmer temperatures around 50 degrees, as well as additional rain for the Treasure Valley. Wojcik said he’s not expecting flooding in the Boise area, except for “nuisance-type ponding.” In the mountain valleys to the north, however, areas like the Weiser Basin and Garden Valley could see flooding as they’ll experience additional snowfall from the coming days’ storms.
