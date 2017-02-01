Valley’s next notable snowfall starts Thursday, with storm watch for hardest-hit areas

A dusting of light snow and misty conditions greeted Treasure Valley commuters Wednesday morning, but the next significant snowfall will wait until Thursday.
A winter storm watch is in place starting at 5 a.m. Thursday and continuing into Friday afternoon for the lower Treasure Valley and eastern Oregon, including Weiser, Ontario and other areas that have been hardest hit by recent snowstorms, the National Weather Service reports.
"Technically it extends to the Ada-Canyon County border, but really it's concentrated closer to the Oregon border," NWS meteorologist Dave Groenert said Wednesday morning.
The series of snowstorms won’t be as heavy as other recent storms, but it will be prolonged, he said, especially in the Weiser and Ontario areas, where temperatures will stay cold enough for precipitation to continue as snow through much of Friday. In Ada and Canyon counties, the snow will yield to rain late Thursday into Friday morning, with a small chance of freezing rain in the mix, he said. Rain will prevail through the weekend, with Boise-area temperatures in the low 40s.
Forecasts call for a total of 1 to 2 inches in Ada County and 1 to 3 inches in Canyon County, Groenert said. Between 2 and 4 inches are expected in the hardest-hit Valley areas, he said, noting that forecasters have modified that prediction since the warning was initially posted late Tuesday, anticipating 3 to 6 inches in areas around Weiser and Ontario, which already have crippling snow loads. In the mountains of Central Idaho and eastern Oregon, accumulations will be closer to 10 inches.
Accumulation will be slow, the weather service reports, with snowfall increasing late Thursday night into Friday. Light snowfall is expected to begin Thursday morning, probably after rush hour, Groenert said.
Wednesday’s morning snowfall is expected to be light and short-lived, he said, noting that “most sites will see a dusting, a tenth of an inch or two.”
