More snow expected in Treasure Valley before warming trend

Treasure Valley residents can expect more snow — but not much — Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, with a stronger system moving in Thursday, the National Weather Service reports.
Warming temperatures also are expected, with forecast highs in the low 40s starting Friday.
Light snow is expected in the Boise area Tuesday, mainly after noon, with total accumulation of less than a half inch during daylight hours, up to another inch overnight and half an inch Wednesday, the weather service reports. A weather graphic produced at 5 a.m. shows similar accumulations in Caldwell, Emmett, Ontario and Weiser, with 2 to 4 inches in the Idaho City, McCall and Stanley areas.
High temperatures are expected near 28 degrees in the Valley Tuesday and near 35 degrees Wednesday, according to the forecast. More snow, up to 1 inch, is expected through Thursday, turning to a mix of rain and snow overnight and then rain through the weekend.
Predicted high temperatures for the Boise area are 33 degrees on Thursday, 42 on Friday, and 43 on both Saturday and Sunday, the weather service reports. Overnight lows above freezing are expected through the weekend.
