Cambridge grade school gets go-ahead to reopen Monday after snow scare

Cambridge Elementary School will reopen Monday after a structural engineer determined the school’s multi-purpose room, which had some damage from a heavy snow load, was structurally sound, the school district superintendent told parents and board members Thursday.
Officials closed the school Tuesday in response to cracks and other signs of damage, but a Thursday morning inspection by the engineer determined that removing the snow load had returned the roof “to its original position, and every indication is that the roof retains all of its structural strength and integrity,” Superintendent Ed Schumacher said in a letter.
The inspection was limited to the school’s multi-purpose room, cafeteria and kitchen, which were the areas where snow load prompted concern, Schumacher said.
A squad of 22 volunteers, including students and school board members, cleared the heavy snow from the roof Tuesday, and district officials developed a back-up plan to use high school classrooms in case the elementary building was not deemed fit for use. As part of the recent state emergency declaration for Washington County, a team inspected the school Wednesday..
Scores of roofs have collapsed at businesses, farms and homes in Washington County, which has borne much of the brunt of the Treasure Valley’s unusually heavy snowfall in December and January. In Weiser, schools were back in session Wednesday after being out for 10 days. Excessive snow was removed from school roofs.
