More snow woes: Cambridge Elementary closes until the structure can be deemed safe

Worried that their elementary school would become yet another structural victim of Washington County’s brutal winter, the Cambridge School District closed the school Tuesday.
Depending on the verdict of a structural engineer, the school will either reopen Monday or its 60 students will be temporarily served by classrooms at Cambridge High School, high school secretary and athletic director Sara Kindall said Wednesday.
A squad of 22 volunteers, including students and school board members, cleared the heavy snow from the roof Tuesday, Kindall said. As part of the recent state emergency declaration for Washington County, a team was scheduled to inspect the school Wednesday and a structural engineer will check it out on Thursday, she said.
“We won’t put any of our students in that building until we can deem that the building is safe,” Kindall said.
Scores of roofs have collapsed at businesses, farms and homes in Washington County, which has borne much of the brunt of the Treasure Valley’s unusually heavy snowfall in December and January. In Weiser, schools were back in session Wednesday after being out for 10 days. Excessive snow was removed from school roofs.
District administrators called school board members to the building Tuesday to look at cracks and “signs of structural damage,” she said, and the board decided to close the school for safety reasons. Parents have been understanding about the move, she said.
As of Wednesday, the school had used six of its seven allotted snow days, and Thursday had previously been set aside for an off-campus “swim party” that will go on as planned, she said.
“We will be OK” as long as elementary students return to class — either in the grade school or the high school — on Monday, she said.
Kristin Rodine: 208-377-6447
