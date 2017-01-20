Weather-related closures and delays in the Treasure Valley on Friday

Dealing with the weather
▪ The Meridian police chief recently asked residents to mark storm drains once they’re cleared with fluorescent paint, flags or another obvious marker, to help Ada County Highway District plows avoid covering the drains back up.
A spokesman for the Ada County Highway District says plow operators already try to plow around shoveled areas, but a marker couldn’t hurt and may be slightly helpful to drivers — mostly in daylight. “But much of our residential work has occurred at night, so if someone wants to mark a drain, they’ll need to do it in a bright color,” he said.
▪ Nampa is hiring private contractors to clear streets while temperatures are above freezing. It could take more than four days for them to finish, and they’ll be working through the weekend, according to the city. Residents should park off-street if possible.
▪ Need sandbags to deal with all the water? Click here for locations. Ada County is providing residents with up to 10 sandbags. If you're unable to clear your storm drain, and nuisance flooding becomes a problem, call ACHD at (208) 387-6100.
▪ Planning your commute or weekend travel? Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.
▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.
Weather forecast
Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will vacillate around freezing this weekend, with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid-30s.
Light snow — less than an inch — is likely Friday night, mainly before 11 p.m.
Moving into Saturday, there’s a 40 percent chance of light snow in the morning, and a slight chance of snow at night.
We might get less than an inch of snow Sunday, and there is a chance of rain and snow showers Sunday night.
School closures
▪ New Plymouth School District
▪ Treasure Valley Community College
Report your closure: newsroom@idahostatesman.com or 208-377-6227.
Other closures
Idaho Fish and Game has closed a huge chunk of the eastern Boise Foothills to protect big game.
Road information
Boise Airport
▪ Boise Airport flight status.
