Wet and wild: What doesn’t melt or dry today will freeze overnight

After another dumping of Valley snow turned to freezing rain and then rain overnight, Thursday morning’s commute brought slush, slickness and standing water in spots during the morning commute.
Schools throughout the Valley are closed, and sections of two US highways in Elmore and Owyhee counties were closed by wintry conditions. Reports of slide-offs and stuck vehicles continued Thursday. During Wednesday’s storms, 64 crashes and 13 slide-offs were reported in Ada County alone.
By 7:30 a.m. most of the rainfall in the Treasure Valley rainfall was over, and temperatures are expected to stay above freezing until Thursday night, when the overnight low is expected to hit 24, said Bill Wojcik, lead metereologist for the National Weather Service in Boise. Thursday’s high is forecast as 37 degrees.
"We're not going to see much more precip, but whatever doesn't melt or dry up overnight is going to freeze onto the roads," Wojcik said.
And we won’t have to wait long for more snow, he said, noting that the next round will likely come Friday evening.
"But it doesn't look like a lot of snow,” Wojcik said, anticipating less than an inch falling " most likely after the rush hour."
Snowfall Wednesday ranged from 1.5 inches at the Boise Airport to 4 to 6 inches in Canyon County, he said, with about double that amount
On Thursday morning, an avalanche blocked US 20 from Cow Creek Road and Prairie Road to Anderson Dam Road 18 miles east of Mountain Home, highway officials tweeted. And icy conditions on US 95 in Owyhee County blocked the highway from Rock Spur Road to Idaho 55 south of Homedale.
