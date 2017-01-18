What to expect from today’s winter storm

The snow predicted for this week has arrived, and here is what we know as of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Check back for updates.
The National Weather Service expects the storm to keep going full-steam through this afternoon and evening, through early Thursday morning.
Sleet and freezing rain are possible in some areas, but most of the Valley should expect heavy, wet snow overnight.
We could get between two and six inches in the Treasure Valley, the weather service says.
Commute
If you’re driving home from work in the next few hours, be careful. The fresh snow is adding a slippery layer to the roads. We’ll see more snow and slush as the evening rolls on.
As of 5:30 p.m., traffic is especially heavy at I-84 at Garrity, following a crash that has been cleared.
The snow has arrived just in time for the evening commute. @NWSBoise says to expect 2-to-3 inches of snowfall over the next few hours.— Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 18, 2017
I-84 to Nampa/Caldwell: Traffic is stop-and-go heading out of Boise and slow through Meridian, then stop-and-go into Nampa. A crash was reported around 4:14 p.m. in westbound lanes at Exit 38 (Garrity) but was cleared by 5:22 p.m. Back in Boise, a crash at Franklin Road reported at 4:34 p.m. has been cleared.
Eagle Road: Traffic is mostly stop-and-go to between I-84 and Ustick. A crash was reported nearby at Locust Grove and Ustick around 5:09 p.m. — after a crash in the same area was reported earlier this afternoon.
Schools
The snow-day cancellations have begun.
Wednesday evening classes are canceled at the College of Western Idaho, Treasure Valley Community College and ISU’s Meridian Health Sciences campus.
Classes are still on at Boise State University’s main campus.
What’s next?
Here is the National Weather Service’s local forecast:
Wednesday afternoon: Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. High near 34. Southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday night: Snow before midnight, then rain and snow. Low around 34. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Thursday: Snow before noon, then rain and snow likely. High near 36. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
