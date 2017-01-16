Weather

January 16, 2017 8:32 PM

Test your knowledge of the Treasure Valley ‘Snowpocalypse’

By Audrey Dutton

adutton@idahostatesman.com

You’re sick of shoveling the walk. You’ve developed an allergy to snowmen. That cabin fever your kids had? It’s now full-blown cabin flu.

And you can attest to the kindness of strangers — all those strangers who’ve helped each other out of snow jams in the past month.

But how much do you know about this (arguably worst ever) winter in the Treasure Valley?

Take our short quiz to find out.

Using a mobile device? Click here for a mobile-friendly version.

 

Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey

