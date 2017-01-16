More snow in the Boise area? Seriously? Forecast: up to 10 inches

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a winter storm watch that spans much of this week.
Snow will start Tuesday night in Southeast Oregon and spread rapidly into Southwest Idaho, with snowfall in the Treasure Valley ranging from 6 to 10 inches.
The mountains will get 1 to 2 feet of snow, the NWS says.
“This will be a long-lasting event for many folks,” the service says.
The storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that could affect travel. However, it has not yet been upgraded to a winter storm warning, and conditions could change.
The western Magic Valley will start getting 6 to 10 inches of snow as well, starting Wednesday afternoon. The snowfall will be heaviest that night through Thursday morning, the forecast says.
And as always, forecasts vary: Monday, forecasters for The Weather Channel predicted ice and rain this week.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
