Caldwell among weather-related school closures in the Treasure Valley on Friday

The Caldwell School District has canceled classes Friday because of ongoing concerns about student safety.
Boise schools will be open Friday, according to a release sent by the district Friday morning.
Caldwell Superindent Shalene French released a statement Thursday that said unprecedented snowfall has created safety concerns regarding transportation to and from school. The decision to close came after consultation with Caldwell Transportation and the City of Caldwell.
The district will serve free hot lunch to children 18 and under from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Elementary (1102 Laster St.), Lincoln Elementary (1200 Grant St.), Wilson Elementary (400 E. Linden St.), and Canyon Springs High School (516 N. 11th Ave.).
Monday is the Martin Luther King holiday. Caldwell anticipates reopening schools on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Here is the latest information on school closures and delays in the Treasure Valley on Friday.
School closures and delays
▪ Nampa Christian schools (late start, 10 a.m.)
▪ New Plymouth School District
