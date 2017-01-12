Weather

January 12, 2017 5:13 AM

Nampa, Caldwell schools among the weather-related closures and delays Thursday

Statesman Staff

Here is the latest information on school, road and other closures in the Treasure Valley on Thursday.

School closures and delays

▪ Caldwell School District

▪ Fruitland School District

▪ Homedale School District

▪ Nampa School District

▪ Nampa Christian schools (late start, 10 a.m.)

▪ New Plymouth School District

▪ Marsing School District

▪ Payette School District

▪ Treasure Valley Community College

Report your closure: newsroom@idahostatesman.com or 208-377-6227.

Road information

▪ Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.

▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.

Boise Airport

▪ Boise Airport flight status.

▪ Idaho Power outage map.

