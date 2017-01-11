[Update] Two Valley Wal-Marts re-open after snow-caused closures; 3 others prep to open

Five Wal-Mart Supercenters across the Treasure Valley — Ontario, Caldwell, Nampa, Meridian and Garden City — closed overnight because of heavy roof snow. By 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Caldwell and Meridian had announced reopening.
Stores in Ontario and on East State Street in Garden City posted on Facebook that they had been cleared to reopen and were bringing staff in to make that happen. The Supercenter on 12th Avenue Road in Nampa remained closed.
The goal is to reopen all five affected stores Wednesday morning, national spokesman Charles Crowson said.
Crowson told the Idaho Statesman that crews are clearing roofs and parking lots to prevent damage and protect customer and employee safety. No damage has been reported, he said, and similar precautions are also being taken at Valley Wal-Marts that haven’t closed.
In Ontario, the store manager called Malheur County Dispatch about 7 p.m. Tuesday to say the store closed for “precautionary measures” due to roof concerns, a dispatcher said.
The Facebook pages for the Caldwell Wal-Mart Supercenter and other locations posted this message late Tuesday night:
“As a precautionary measure for the safety of our customers and associates, we've made the decision to temporarily close the store to avoid any potential hazards from the recent weather. Again, this is just a precautionary measure and once the snow removal team is on site and has assisted us with the removal of snow from the roof and has determined we can reopen, we will do so. We apologize for the inconvenience and as soon as we have an update we will make a statement to let everyone know. Thank you.”
