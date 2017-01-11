Weather

January 11, 2017 5:12 AM

Nampa, Caldwell among school closures in the Treasure Valley on Wednesday

Statesman Staff

Here is the latest information on school, road and other closures in the Treasure Valley. Boise and West Ada school districts are in session Wednesday.

School closures

▪ Blaine County School District

▪ Caldwell School District

▪ Compass Charter

▪ Fruitland School District

▪ Gem Prep (Nampa)

▪ Horseshoe Bend School District

▪ Legacy Charter

▪ Liberty Charter

▪ Middleton School District

▪ Nampa School District

▪ New Plymouth School District

▪ Parma School District

▪ Payette School District

▪ Vallivue School District

▪ Weiser School District

▪ Victory Charter

Report your closure: newsroom@idahostatesman.com or 208-377-6227.

Weather forecast

Flood advisories are in effect for the Boise area through Wednesday because of standing water, melting snow, rainfall, and relatively warm temperatures, including an overnight low Tuesday of above freezing at 33.

There will be more rain and snow on Wednesday, but not as heavy as on Tuesday. Conditions will dry out Wednesday night into Thursday. The change will also mean a drop in temperatures. Thursday morning the high will only be around 20.

Road information

▪ Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.

▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.

Boise Airport

▪ Boise Airport flight status.

▪ Idaho Power outage map.

Carport collapses at Boise apartment complex

About a half-dozen cars were buried in debris after a carport collapsed at an apartment complex off of State Street near Veterans Memorial Parkway on Tuesday. The collapse blocked about a dozen apartment units, said Greg Ramey, a battalion chief with the

Jason Lantz jlantz@idahostatesman.com

