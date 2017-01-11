Nampa, Caldwell among school closures in the Treasure Valley on Wednesday

Here is the latest information on school, road and other closures in the Treasure Valley. Boise and West Ada school districts are in session Wednesday.
Boise Schools are OPEN today, Wednesday, January 11, 2017.— Boise Public Schools (@BSDEducation) January 11, 2017
School closures
▪ Blaine County School District
▪ Compass Charter
▪ Horseshoe Bend School District
▪ New Plymouth School District
Report your closure: newsroom@idahostatesman.com or 208-377-6227.
Weather forecast
Flood advisories are in effect for the Boise area through Wednesday because of standing water, melting snow, rainfall, and relatively warm temperatures, including an overnight low Tuesday of above freezing at 33.
There will be more rain and snow on Wednesday, but not as heavy as on Tuesday. Conditions will dry out Wednesday night into Thursday. The change will also mean a drop in temperatures. Thursday morning the high will only be around 20.
Road information
▪ Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.
▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.
Boise Airport
▪ Boise Airport flight status.
