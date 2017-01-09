Weather

January 9, 2017 8:20 PM

It’s true. Another winter storm warning is in effect for Boise until Wednesday afternoon

By Anna Webb

awebb@idahostatesman.com

Just when you were breathing a sigh of relief, wading through comparatively warm puddles of melting slush as the mercury rose above 40, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Boise area.

The warning is in effect Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

Snow showers and a low of 28 are expected overnight Monday with a possible accumulation of 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Tuesday has a 100 percent chance of snow and new accumulation of 3 to 5 inches with temperatures around 34. Snow will continue Tuesday night with an accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Wednesday we should see a mix of rain and snow with a high near 34. Another inch of new snow is possible.

