Road crews remove excess snow from roads

Jay Breidenbach at the National Weather Service talks about Boise's snow depth record, subzero temps expected Friday and rain on the weekend. He spoke around 1:15 p.m. Jan, 4, 2017; later that day, NWS confirmed a new snow depth record for Boise.
Daniel Wittell, a senior operator with the Ada County Highway District, drives a snow plow along a few of Boise's major roadways and steeper streets Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017. Recent snowfall has kept the plows busy.
A quiet stroll along the Greenbelt is relaxing and a good way to get your body moving even in winter. While winter storms are rolling through the Treasure Valley, the Greenbelt is still a good workout option. This video is from Dec. 16, 2016.
Listen to the NOAA weather forecast for Whatcom County as high winds and rain slam the area this weekend. Meteorologists still expected rain and wind gusts as high as 30 mph throughout Sunday across the Northwest, but conditions were not expected to be as bad as predicted.
The naturally recurring phenomenon known as El Niño happens every three to seven years, but no one knows exactly why it occurs, according to NASA's NOAA. This year's El Niño has made a big impact on the West Coast of the United States, with heavy rain, mudslides and coastal flooding.
This video from the Montana Highway Patrol shows dash-cam footage of a series of crashes that occurred during a blizzard on Dec. 28, 2014 near Missoula. It was released to the public to encourage drivers use caution and slow down.
Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provide possibilities and probabilities associated with the potential impact of the weather phenomenon known as El Niño on Calif., the western U.S. and the country in general during the upcoming winter season. This El Niño is considered the strongest since 1997-98.