Road crews remove excess snow from roads

Road crews work to remove snow from roads Sunday Jan. 8, 2017 along 13th Street in Boise. A mix of snow and freezing rain pelted the Treasure Valley Sunday.
Boise breaks snow depth record

Jay Breidenbach at the National Weather Service talks about Boise's snow depth record, subzero temps expected Friday and rain on the weekend. He spoke around 1:15 p.m. Jan, 4, 2017; later that day, NWS confirmed a new snow depth record for Boise.

Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

Daniel Wittell, a senior operator with the Ada County Highway District, drives a snow plow along a few of Boise's major roadways and steeper streets Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017. Recent snowfall has kept the plows busy.

Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

A quiet stroll along the Greenbelt is relaxing and a good way to get your body moving even in winter. While winter storms are rolling through the Treasure Valley, the Greenbelt is still a good workout option. This video is from Dec. 16, 2016.

Wind wallops Whatcom County

Listen to the NOAA weather forecast for Whatcom County as high winds and rain slam the area this weekend. Meteorologists still expected rain and wind gusts as high as 30 mph throughout Sunday across the Northwest, but conditions were not expected to be as bad as predicted.

NOAA predicts the strongest El Niño since 1997

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provide possibilities and probabilities associated with the potential impact of the weather phenomenon known as El Niño on Calif., the western U.S. and the country in general during the upcoming winter season. This El Niño is considered the strongest since 1997-98.

