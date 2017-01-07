Readers share photos of snow, icicles, winter fun around the Treasure Valley

“We have some beautiful and amazing icicles at our home in Nampa!” wrote Tim and Colleen Verrinder.
Melanie Jones snapped this photo of icicles at the Saint Alphonsus medical office off of Meridian Road.
Jenna Snider shared several photos of icicles from outside her work in Garden City.
Alecia Harris captured these dripping icicle points in McCall.
Alecia Harris captured this string of icicles in McCall.
Aisha Hunter sent us this photo of a snowy sunrise at the Boise Depot.
Melanie Jones, of Boise, shared this photo of Idahoans holding a giant icicle.
This snow fort, decorated with icicles and lights, was submitted by Melanie Jones, of Boise.
This photo was shared by Melanie Jones, of Boise.
Jennifer Anderson shared these icicle photos from Meridian.
Laurel Bergloff submitted this photo of the sun setting over the snow in Meridian.
Mikayla Forrest shared this view of her Nampa neighborhood, taken Jan. 5.
Mikayla Forrest took a photo of her dog during what she calls a “crazy winter cold snap” in Nampa.
Mikayla Forrest shared this photo of a snowy street in Nampa.
Mikayla Forrest shared some photos of snow-covered streets in Nampa.
“I decided to take down the “Let It Snow” sign on my windowsill!” said Mikayla Forrest, of Nampa.
Xavier Ostrowski shared these icicle photos from a Boise subdivision.
A unique icicle formation, shared by Xavier Ostrowski, of Boise.